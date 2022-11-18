Jury finds Williston man guilty of murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A week-long trial for a 2020 murder case concluded in Williston Friday as the jury decided the verdict.

For the jury, the Tevin Freeman trial wasn’t a question of whether he killed Erica Herrera. It’s whether or not the action was intentional. Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden spent the week discussing the crime scene with officials at the time. He argues Freeman murdered Herrera over a dispute and that his actions that night prove it was intentional.

“He got to go to that shower before the cops get there because he has to get that blood, that vomit, that whatever, off of him. Why? Because he knows what he did,” said Madden.

Kevin McCabe, Freeman’s attorney, told the jury the state failed to prove this act was deliberate, asking for a lesser charge of either manslaughter or negligent homicide.

“He never intended on killing her. He didn’t knowingly kill her. Something happened earlier that night that caused that. We are never going to know what happened earlier in that night that caused that, but we know something did,” said McCabe.

It took the jury about three hours to find Freeman guilty.

Sentencing has been set for a later date, following a pre-sentence investigation.

Freeman could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.