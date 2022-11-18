Hunters might get skunked because of weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season is almost over, and with more cold weather in the forecast some hunters may end this year empty handed. When the opening day of deer gun season is considered an unofficial state holiday, you know it’s a big deal in North Dakota. The season opened November 4 and will end this Sunday. Between last week’s record blizzard, and the snow and low visibility forecast this weekend, some hunters might miss the target on this year’s hunt.

“We were going to go last weekend when the blizzard hit, some family members of mine they just said, ‘You know what, we’ve got other plans the following weekend so we’re not going to get to hunt this year,’” said Justin Rambur, who still wants to fill his deer tag.

Some are speculating that two weeks of unfavorable weather will cause a record low number of deer tags to be claimed, North Dakota Game and Fish has a feeling the numbers might balance out in the end.

“So, most of the deer are shot that first weekend actually, and the first weekend we think back, it wasn’t like beautiful weather, but we didn’t have snow on the ground, and it was cold. So, we look back to that, that’s when most of the hunters are out and we do get most of the harvest,” said Assistant Chief of the Wildlife Division at NDGF, Bill Haase.

Even though the cold and snow might deter some hunters from going out, Haase reminds us to keep the wildlife that live outdoors in mind.

“Hope for some nicer weather because it can get tough on wildlife, for sure, if it gets - you know the snow becomes more and more and colder and colder weather that’s tough on wildlife,” said Haase.

Hunters from North Dakota know the weather will always play a role in hunting conditions, and Rambur says for him it’s more about the memories that are made during the hunt.

“If we get out there great, we love to get out there for the camaraderie and the family time, if we don’t get to go, that’s okay too,” said Rambur.

North Dakota Game and Fish says it will be a few weeks until they have an idea on how many deer tags were filled this year, but usually hunters report about a 70% success rate.

Some hunters may have purchased concurrent licenses which will allow them to hunt deer during archery season, gun season and muzzleloader season. Muzzleloader season is up next and begins November 25.

