Grandmother collecting pajama donations in grandson’s memory

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The loss of a loved one is a tragic experience that unfortunately touches most throughout their lifetime.

But one beautiful thing that can come from that pain, is their family, friends and the community they call home, continuing their memory and helping others in their name.

That is the case for Jason Devine, who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident nearly four years ago.

One person giving it all to carry on Jason’s name, is Nancy Morgan, Jason’s grandma, or Nana as they say.

“Jason loved life, he loved everything about life. There wasn’t one thing that he didn’t, and to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Since the accident, Morgan spends her time helping kids, from little goodie bags called ‘Jason smiles,’ and more seasonally has a project called ‘PJ’s for Jay,’ where she collects pajamas for a month during the holidays to donate to the YMCA for children in need. But this year, Morgan says that need is greater than ever.

“The last three years, ‘Nancy, you know, maybe we can do the size 10′s through 12′s, or the 12′s through 14′s. No, this year is newborn to that teenage year.”

While Morgan has no problem taking on this task by herself, she’s got some helping hands from friends, strangers, jason’s brothers and most of all, Jason.

“I know in my soul Jason is happy. He knows what his nana is capable of and I will move mountains. He’s telling me, ‘Nana, go. Go as high as you can.’”

Morgan is accepting new pajama donations until December 16th. If you want to mail them, you can mail them to 3520 42nd St S Apt 209, Fargo, ND, 58104. If you want to drop them off there will be a drop off event at the Holiday Inn on 13th Ave S in Fargo on December 16 from 5-7 P.M.

