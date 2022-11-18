Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
DAKOTA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER CLOSES-NOVEMBER 15
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Matt King file photo
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
Morgan's grandson decorating a box of pajama donations
Grandmother collecting pajama donations in grandson’s memory
Oral arguments for Isaak appeal
Oral arguments held, Chad Isaak’s death complicates appeal
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US