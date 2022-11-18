Contests
The fastest handy men take on Maintenance Mania

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While it’s windy, snowy and cold outside, the competition heated up inside the Hilton Garden Inn for the 4th annual Maintenance Mania. It’s an event where maintenance techs can show off their abilities.

“The maintenance personel are the unsung heroes in the industry. The guys are going out and doing their jobs. We like to bring in the office staff to cheer them on and creates a ruckus environment.” said Jamie Hager.

They took on challenges like installing a water heater, a deadbolt lock and even building a small racecar. The twist however, is they are competing to see who can do it the fastest. There alongside them are fans, cheering them like it’s a college football game.

“We don’t see them every day as they are always on the property but we are always here to support all of them.” said Jenna Abraham.

The competitors also highly recommend this competition to other maintenance techs out there.

“If you haven’t done it and you’re a maintenance tech in the area come check it out next year. It’s worth your while. Lot’s of fun.” said Jared Vasek.

The 16th Maintenance Mania National Championship is set for June 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

