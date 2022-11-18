Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.

For his fraudulent conduct, Hansen was banned from elevator servicing and repair in North Dakota, for a second time, and ordered to pay restitution of $26,000, plus $4,000 in civil penalties. Hansen was also ordered to pay the Attorney General’s costs in the amount of $1,400.

At the time the Attorney General sued Hansen in Stutsman County, he was already subject to a five-year ban ordered by the Cass County District Court in a November 2021, consumer fraud judgment.

The Cass County District Court determined at that time that Hansen had scammed three condominiums and a grain elevator and ordered him to pay $100,000 in restitution.

In addition to finding Hansen had scammed four more victims, the Stutsman County District Court held Hansen in contempt and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended pending no further violations of the ban. The Court also ordered Hanson to pay a fine of $2,000 per day for any future violations of the November 2021, judgment. Additionally, the court ordered Hanson to pay restitution of $1,000 per month to his victims. A related criminal case is pending.

“Mr. Hansen has defrauded many consumers and is permanently banned from doing elevator repair services or other contracting in North Dakota. With the possibility of future jail time and serious monetary sanctions, he and other potential fraudsters can be assured they will not be allowed to continue to harm consumers,” said Wrigley.

