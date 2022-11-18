Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident

Lend A Hand Up - Carson Fuglie -November 9
Lend A Hand Up - Carson Fuglie -November 9
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall.

Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment. 

Due to extensive skin and muscle tissue damage, Carson will require weeks of physical therapy. Now he is home, but will need further treatment and the expenses are mounting for the family.

A benefit for the Fuglie family is happening from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hitterdal Community Center on Saturday, November 19. Carson is the son of Brady and Kayla Fuglie. Money raised will be used to pay for medical bills not covered by insurance, travel, time away from work for mom/dad, and mobility devices.

Valley News Live first told you about Carson in October. While the Fuglie family was in Minneapolis, Carson’s football teammates from Hawley stepped up to help harvest their new acre of pumpkins. Money from the pumpkin sales also went toward medical bills.

Online gifts will be boosted 20% by Lend A Hand Up.  Cash/Check gifts must be made to the Carson Fuglie Benefit Fund and dropped by Bell Bank/Hawley Branch, 1018 Hobart St, Hawley, MN 56549.

Previous Coverage
Carson Fuglie: One-Minute Spotlight
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt King file photo
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
Jason Larocque
Man, woman arrested following burglary in Rolette County, ND
Moorhead rollover on Nov. 17, 2022
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
JL Beers
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages

Latest News

Fargo, ND
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
New skin cancer treatment in North Dakota - November 17
New skin cancer treatment in North Dakota - November 17
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
NDSU vs UND Football at the Fargodome tomorrow - November 18
NDSU vs UND Football at the Fargodome tomorrow - November 18