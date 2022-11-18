Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident

ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall.

Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.

Due to extensive skin and muscle tissue damage, Carson will require weeks of physical therapy. Now he is home, but will need further treatment and the expenses are mounting for the family.

A benefit for the Fuglie family is happening from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hitterdal Community Center on Saturday, November 19. Carson is the son of Brady and Kayla Fuglie. Money raised will be used to pay for medical bills not covered by insurance, travel, time away from work for mom/dad, and mobility devices.

Valley News Live first told you about Carson in October. While the Fuglie family was in Minneapolis, Carson’s football teammates from Hawley stepped up to help harvest their new acre of pumpkins. Money from the pumpkin sales also went toward medical bills.

Online gifts will be boosted 20% by Lend A Hand Up. Cash/Check gifts must be made to the Carson Fuglie Benefit Fund and dropped by Bell Bank/Hawley Branch, 1018 Hobart St, Hawley, MN 56549.

