Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region

Snow and blowing snow continue to create slick conditions across the state.
Snow and blowing snow continue to create slick conditions across the state.(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region.

Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown.

Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem.

As snow and blowing snow continue to create slick conditions across the state drivers are reminded to slow down and allow more time and space between vehicles.

