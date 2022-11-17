Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region.

Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown.

Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem.

As snow and blowing snow continue to create slick conditions across the state drivers are reminded to slow down and allow more time and space between vehicles.

