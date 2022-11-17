Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I know what you’re thinking: the election is over, so we can forget about politics for another two years. Not quite. Former President Donald Trump might also be future President Donald Trump. He’s the first to announce his candidacy — even President Biden hasn’t done so — but despite the yard signs and flags you might still see around town, pundits say he’s not necessarily a shoo-in, even to win the Republican nomination.

”In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said former President Trump.

That’s great news for some North Dakotans. And historically, that’s been the case for many Republican office-holders in North Dakota as well. When Your News Leader spoke to Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND, in January, he didn’t rule out supporting another Trump run.

”If the election were held today, Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden,” said Cramer.

But after several Trump-endorsed candidates were dealt crucial losses in the midterm elections, some prominent Republicans, including Senator Cramer, are rethinking that message.

”I mean, the sharing of ideas is what it’s all about. He’s certainly not entitled to it, and I certainly won’t be making a decision this soon,” said Cramer.

Some in the GOP have their eyes on Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who led a commanding Republican sweep of Florida this midterm cycle.

”Really, what matters is, are you leading? Are you getting in front of issues? Are you delivering results for people? And are you standing up for folks?,” said DeSantis.

The primary election won’t really ramp up until January 2024.

Something else to consider: President Trump is facing a slew of legal challenges, including possible criminal charges by the U.S. Justice Department regarding classified documents found at his home in Florida and his role in the riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Even if prosecutors found reason to charge him for those things, it’s not clear it would impact his presidential run.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.