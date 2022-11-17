Contests
Support non-profits on Minnesota’s giving holiday

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Give to the Max Day is considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity. The 14th annual giving day is happening on Tuesday, November 17.

The statewide event raises millions each year; donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.

Thousands of non-profits, groups and schools depend on the online promotion to help finance their missions and activities. If you’re willing to help, you make a donation at GiveMN.org.

