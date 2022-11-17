Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Skate Shack installed at Broadway Square ice rink

Stake Shack installed at the Broadway Square ice rink in downtown Fargo.
Stake Shack installed at the Broadway Square ice rink in downtown Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The transformation is underway to make Broadway Square into a winter wonderland. The ice rink is being installed this week and the Skate Shack was lowered into place on Thursday, November 17.

Open skate and Skate Shack hours at Broadway Square start Tuesday, November 22 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. After that, the rink is open from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hours are subject to change according to weather conditions, maintenance needs and events. Skating rink and the Skate Shack close when temperatures reach -10 degrees or colder, or there are wind chills of -30 or greater.

Open skating at Broadway Square is free during Skate Shack hours that are not during special events and Broadway Square programming.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
DAKOTA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER CLOSES-NOVEMBER 15
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers

Latest News

Fargo, ND
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
Former MSUM basketball player charged with bringing gun on bus from game
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 2
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 2
November 17 Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - Julia Day - Clara Barton Elementary School
November 17 Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - Julia Day - Clara Barton Elementary School