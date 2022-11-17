Skate Shack installed at Broadway Square ice rink

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The transformation is underway to make Broadway Square into a winter wonderland. The ice rink is being installed this week and the Skate Shack was lowered into place on Thursday, November 17.

Open skate and Skate Shack hours at Broadway Square start Tuesday, November 22 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. After that, the rink is open from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hours are subject to change according to weather conditions, maintenance needs and events. Skating rink and the Skate Shack close when temperatures reach -10 degrees or colder, or there are wind chills of -30 or greater.

Open skating at Broadway Square is free during Skate Shack hours that are not during special events and Broadway Square programming.

