Recovered addicts open sober-living homes for those struggling with addiction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a long, painful journey in life that most hopefully never have to go through. It’s the journey of addiction, and for Ben Reiswig and Kathy Benjamin, that problem has transformed their lives.

“It’s a choice in the beginning and then you lose all control and then it takes control of your life,” said Kathy Benjamin, COO of Achieve Recovery Homes.

“Picture a hot stove,” added Ben Reiswig, CEO of Achieve Recovery Homes. “You know the burner is hot but you’re going to go and touch it anyways because you need it. You’ll throw away your family, you’ll throw away your friends, you’ll through away your life.”

Both are former drug users and have been in recovery for years, but their recovery isn’t the end of their journey, as a new chapter begins with the opening of their sober-living homes for women who are starting their journey from a dark problem, to a brighter future.

“There’s maybe one or two homeless shelters I can think of, off the top of my head, that are specifically for women,” said Benjamin. “Which because those are the only two, they are almost always full.”

“Say a storm is coming and you have to tell them, ‘I’m sorry I can’t do anything for you right now.’ That sucks. That really sucks,” said Reiswig. “They have no where else to go, so where do you think they’re going to go?”

Sober-living homes house recovering addicts and help housemates create a community and keep each other from relapsing. They say that sober-living homes can transform one’s life and they know better than anyone else from their first-hand experience.

“I’d be dead if I had not gone where I was at,” said Reiswig. “I would not be sitting here.”

“If I were to take applications for every person that reached out to us already, we would have already filled this house and the other house would have been half full already,” added Benjamin. “That’s how big the need is.”

For Reiswig and Benjamin, helping hands have made all the difference, a difference they hope to share with others beginning their journeys.

“We are literally living proof that recovery is possible and it’s worth it,” concluded Reiswig.

Achieve Recovery Homes is looking for help with furnishings for their sober-living homes, if you’d like to help, you can check out their Facebook page here.

