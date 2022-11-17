Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in.

Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also known as Spider Park, has become a big safety concern after ongoing fights and violence.

Sarah Weisser, who lives nearby, says her 9-year-old son has even fallen victim to some of the violence including getting jumped by a few kids.

“They kicked him in his head. These kids took money from him,“ she said. ”Next thing that happened was his bike was stolen while he was riding it.”

Weisser says she now no longer feels comfortable letting her son visit the park alone.

“I’m just a mom that’s worried,” she said.

According to Weisser, other parents aren’t letting their kids go to Spider Park alone either

Weisser says she feels sorry that her son can’t feel safe playing with his friends.

“It’s hard knowing that he has friends, that their parents also aren’t letting them play outside,” she said.

As a concerned mother, she says her worry isn’t just for her own children.

“What I’m worried about are these kids that don’t have enough guidance,” Weisser said. ”They’re getting into a routine and activities that can really hurt their lives and their opportunities going forward.”

Weisser says she doesn’t know what the answer to the problem is, but says more could be done by both the police and the local community.

“As community members, as parents, driving by and making more of a presence.”

Fargo Police say their officers patrol Spider Park as well as others in the city.

They add they have not seen an increase in calls to this specific park, but that if someone sees something suspicious they should file a report.

