ND minerals worth more than ever

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s oil and gas minerals are worth more than ever.

$2.8 billion. That’s how much state-owned mineral rights are worth, according to a Watford City-based company tasked with making that determination. If that seems like a lot of money, that’s because it is.

$2.8 billion is 18% higher than last year’s appraisal, and last year was a good year. In fact, in the fiscal year ending in June, North Dakota received record royalties of $464 million. The new valuation takes into account a number of factors, including current oil and gas prices as well as natural declines in production over decades.

“Why that’s important is that helps us to plan for the future. It helps us to project the revenue that those mineral rights will produce for the state and also how we can more effectively invest and manage those funds for the long-term growth and future of those funds for the state,” said Joseph Heringer, Trust Lands Commissioner.

As far as how that future could go: representatives from MineralTracker say it could mean up to $10 billion dollars in royalties over the next few decades.

A big driver of the higher valuation was the sky-high oil prices we saw for most of this year. Oil accounts for 90% of the state’s royalty revenue. However, natural gas production is growing at a faster rate than oil production.

