Man, woman arrested following burglary in Rolette County, ND

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are under arrest following a burglary report in northern North Dakota.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department says it was called for a burglary in progress on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to a home in the rural part of the county.

When deputies arrived, they found Jason Larocque of Dunseith and Chelsea Burcham of Dunseith rummaging through the home.

Larocque was arrested for burglary, theft of property and hindering law enforcement.

Burcham was arrested but has not been formally charged.

