Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210.

The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN was heading west when he hit the ditch. Crandall was taken to the Staples hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol was involved in the crash. The roads were reportedly snowy/icy at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
DAKOTA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER CLOSES-NOVEMBER 15
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers

Latest News

Jason Larocque
Man, woman arrested following burglary in Rolette County, ND
Valley Today Weather – November 17
Valley Today Weather – November 17
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – November 17
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – November 17
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone at a Warroad bar