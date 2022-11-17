Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN

NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210.

The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN was heading west when he hit the ditch. Crandall was taken to the Staples hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol was involved in the crash. The roads were reportedly snowy/icy at the time of the crash.

