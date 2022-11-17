Contests
Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin in Colgate

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:40 AM Wednesday, Traill County dispatch received a 911 call of a 21-year-old man trapped in a grain bin in Colgate. Hope Fire and Ambulance, along with Page Fire and Ambulance, Sanford Paramedics, Steele County Sheriff and Steele County Emergency management responded, along with the farmer and employees.

Because of the training and specialized equipment, the fire departments were successful in rescuing the trapped man. He was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Wayne Beckham wishes to thank all the first responders for their dedication to continued training and education.

