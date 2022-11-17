Man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone at a Warroad bar

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Anthony Gant was arrested Saturday after court documents revealed that he allegedly stabbed a man at Izzy Lounge and Grill in Warroad.

Warroad Police officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fight taking place.

When officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading into the bar.

The victim was later found with heavy bleeding, a large slash on his face, and a lot of blood on his clothing, shoes, and the couch he had been sitting on.

Witnesses including an off-duty Red Lake officer say Gant was trying to start fights before bar staff tried putting him out.

Court documents say a fight later ensued between Gant and the victim after the pair exchanged words.

A recorded video of the altercation shows Gant entering the bar with a knife before he stabbed the victim.

The victim has since undergone surgery to treat his injuries. His condition is still not known at this time.

Gant remains in Roseau County Jail on charges for 1st and 2nd-degree assault.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in jail.

