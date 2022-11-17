Man arrested after months of sexual assault to a minor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police Department received information on November, 15th involving an adult male, who is a registered as a high-risk sex offender, that he has been engaging in sexual acts with a minor. He has been involved in these sexual acts several times over the course of 4-5 months with the same minor.

The Police investigation reveals the victim and offender know one another. The offender was in possession of a firearm, and he also offered items of value in exchange for sexual favors.

The suspect, 51-year old Zeferino Carlos Rangel of Jamestown was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was brought into custody without incident and currently awaits formal charges at Stutsman County Corrections.

Based on the information Police were given they located and conducted the stop and arrested Rangel on suspicion of committing the felony offenses of Patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and Corruption or Solicitation of a Minor.

Two others were arrested during the stop, temporarily detained then released by authorities. A search was conducted at Rangel’s home and police found and seized drug paraphernalia plus a firearm.

