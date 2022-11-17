Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man arrested after months of sexual assault to a minor

Man Arrested after months of assault to a minor
Man Arrested after months of assault to a minor(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police Department received information on November, 15th involving an adult male, who is a registered as a high-risk sex offender, that he has been engaging in sexual acts with a minor. He has been involved in these sexual acts several times over the course of 4-5 months with the same minor.

The Police investigation reveals the victim and offender know one another. The offender was in possession of a firearm, and he also offered items of value in exchange for sexual favors.

The suspect, 51-year old Zeferino Carlos Rangel of Jamestown was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop. He was brought into custody without incident and currently awaits formal charges at Stutsman County Corrections.

Based on the information Police were given they located and conducted the stop and arrested Rangel on suspicion of committing the felony offenses of Patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and Corruption or Solicitation of a Minor.

Two others were arrested during the stop, temporarily detained then released by authorities. A search was conducted at Rangel’s home and police found and seized drug paraphernalia plus a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Frost Fire
Frost Fire Park not opening this winter
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors

Latest News

Christmas boxes being filled in Glyndon.
Glyndon mom makes over 350 Christmas boxes for children in need
Ben Reiswig and Kathy Benjamin celebrating their sober-living homes
Recovered addicts open sober-living homes for those struggling with addiction
6:00PM Sports November 16
6:00PM Sports November 16
6:00PM News November 16- Part 2
6:00PM News November 16- Part 2