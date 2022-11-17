JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:

To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead –

We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown to us at our Highway 10 location, it’s truly been a joy to serve you!

Countless memories have been made and many milestones were celebrated together during this time.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing labor shortages in our area, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Moorhead location.

Our final day will be this Sunday, November 20th from 4pm-10pm.

Please come grab a beer and a burger with us during these final days, we look forward to seeing you all one last time!

After Sunday, you can still get your fix at our 3 other metro locations:

Downtown Fargo: 518 1st Ave. N.

South Fargo: 4240 32nd Ave. S.

West Fargo: 810 13th Ave. E.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.