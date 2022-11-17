Hess Corporation providing $50k worth of scholarships to high school seniors

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hess Corporation announced today it will continue to partner up with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation and offer eight scholarships to high school seniors who are current members of 4-H or FFA.

The seniors must be pursuing secondary education in a career related to, or in support of, the oil and gas industry.

“Hess continues to invest in the youth of North Dakota and recognizes that the students participating in 4-H and FFA are the next generation of leaders for our region. The North Dakota State Fair celebrates these programs and these students’ achievements, bringing together our state’s youth to compete and showcase what they have learned. We have seen the tremendous impact these scholarships have had on the recipients and look forward to the third year of the Hess 4-H and FFA Scholarships,” says President of the North Dakota State Fair Foundation Todd Berning.

The scholarships include three $10,000 scholarships and five $2,000.

That brings the total to $40,000.

The partnership is giving the last $10,000 to 4-H and FFA grants, bringing the total to $50,000.

The scholarship is open to applications, and it will close on March 1, 2023.

Click here to learn more.

