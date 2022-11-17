Glyndon mom makes over 350 Christmas boxes for children in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dawn Acker is a woman full of energy and excitement. Despite being in her 50s, Acker is a full-time college student, a mom and lives on a farm. During the holiday season, she channels all that energy into making Christmas boxes for children in need.

“When the kids don’t have anything and they have one toothbrush possibly and they share it amongst their family members and now they’re getting their very own toothbrush.” said Acker.

Over 350 boxes were made as part of Operation Christmas Child. This year she received help from local Girl Scout Troop 30153.

“Be something great for the Girl Scouts to learn about to and just feel like they’re so blessed with things that we have and we take for granted that these kids don’t have and their going to receive something and I thought we need to be a part of this too.” said Christ Brown, who’s daughter is in the Girl Scouts.

Acker takes the boxes to local churches full of knick-knacks and hygiene products. The churches then take the boxes to a processing plant to be distributed.

“People in this community are getting behind this project and they’re giving to these kids and I think it’s just incredible to think that we are making Christmas something special for them.” said Kirsten Lagness, the central drop-off team leader.

Acker always hopes the boxes make the kids feel loved, wherever they are in the world. When she hears back from them through emails, it means a lot to her.

“My dream is to actually go and hand deliver a box to a child and I would just hug them and I would just tell them they’re loved,” said Acker. “I would just tell them that there is tough times ahead but there is always somebody out there who cares about them and loves them.”

Acker is also part of a national competition called Fab Over 40. With proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information on how to vote for Acker, click here.

