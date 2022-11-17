Former MSUM basketball player charged with bringing gun on bus from game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State University Moorhead basketball player has been removed from the team and faces misdemeanor charges, after police say he brought a gun with him on a bus from a game in Nebraska.

Court paperwork shows police believe Brandon Stewart Deravine, 22, became angry on the bus after the team’s season-opening game against Oklahoma Baptist University on Nov. 11.

Court documents say Deravine punched a glass window, though it’s unclear why. The team won 76-67. Deravine, who transferred to MSUM from East Mississippi Community College this year, played one minute. A teammate reported to a coach that Deravine had a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The complaint says Deravine turned the handgun over to his coach. The gun was not fired and no one was hurt. Deravine was later removed from the team. He also faces charges of carrying of weapons without a permit and illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The incident caused the university to send an email out to students and staff, over the weekend. https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/11/15/procedures-student-reactions-weapon-brought-onto-msums-campus/

