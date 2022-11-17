Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Former MSUM basketball player charged with bringing gun on bus from game

By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State University Moorhead basketball player has been removed from the team and faces misdemeanor charges, after police say he brought a gun with him on a bus from a game in Nebraska.

Court paperwork shows police believe Brandon Stewart Deravine, 22, became angry on the bus after the team’s season-opening game against Oklahoma Baptist University on Nov. 11.

Court documents say Deravine punched a glass window, though it’s unclear why. The team won 76-67. Deravine, who transferred to MSUM from East Mississippi Community College this year, played one minute. A teammate reported to a coach that Deravine had a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The complaint says Deravine turned the handgun over to his coach. The gun was not fired and no one was hurt. Deravine was later removed from the team. He also faces charges of carrying of weapons without a permit and illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The incident caused the university to send an email out to students and staff, over the weekend. https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/11/15/procedures-student-reactions-weapon-brought-onto-msums-campus/

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
DAKOTA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER CLOSES-NOVEMBER 15
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers

Latest News

Fargo, ND
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 2
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 2
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 3
5:00 PM News November 17 - Part 3