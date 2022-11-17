FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES TONIGHT : Snowfall will not be overly heavy, but since we already have fluffy snow on the ground and the wind will be strong, there will be areas of tricky travel continuing tonight even as snow exits. Cold northwest wind willl be over 25 mph with gusts over 45 at times. Temperatures quickly falling tonight into the single digits. By morning, wind chill values will be as cold as -20 in our western counties!

VNL First Alert Weather Day (Valley News Live)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Turning very cold for the late week and weekend! We will still have mostly cloudy skies so the sun won’t help to warm us up much either. We will see lows throughout Friday and Saturday near zero and highs in the single digits and teens. The coldest day will be Saturday with the majority of us only in the single digits for highs. The good news is that we will be dry through the weekend with some sun Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Holiday travelers can expect gradually warmer temperatures into Thanksgiving. We will see more sun on Monday. As a result, our highs will be a bit warmer. Our lows, however will still be near zero while our highs will be in the 10s and 20s. There is a chance for a few passing flakes Monday overnight.. The majority of the day will be cloudy on Tuesday, but we will see the sun start to peek out by the afternoon hours. We will still see lows in the single digits or below zero in some places. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY - THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Clouds increase again by Wednesday though temperatures warm a pinch more. Morning lows will be in the upper single digits and teens with afternoon temps in the 20s to near 30. There will be a chance of areas of light mixed precipitation on Wednesday, so check back with our team regarding impacts to your holiday travel plans! As of now, it looks like most of the precip will be out west but it moves towards the Red River Valley into Thanksgiving Day. We are keeping a close eye on this snow/mixed shower chance because we know how big of a travel time it is and we want you to be up to date with the very latest forecast!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. P.M. Light snow chance. Low: 3. High: 14.

SATURDAY: Morning sun followed by some increase in clouds. Chilly. Temperatures drop quickly in the evening before rising again by morning. Low: 6. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 9. High: 23.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance overnight flakes. Low: 4. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a little milder temperatures. Low: 10. High: 23.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Monitoring a chance of snow/mix late. Low: 13. High: 27.

THANKSGIVING DAY - THURSDAY: Monitoring the chance of light snow and/or wintry mix. Low: 21. High: 32.

