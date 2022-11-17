Contests
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death

28-year-old was shot by police; shooting ruled justified
Fargo, ND
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th.

The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.

The report is available here: https://download.fargond.gov/0/bci122-003780001.pdf

A separate criminal investigation was completed by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NDBCI), which can be read here: BCI July 8, 2022 Critical Incident Report.

Previous reporting:

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/08/29/watch-2pm-decision-announced-july-fatal-shooting-by-fpd-officer/

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/09/09/no-rock-should-be-unturned-advisory-board-questions-fpd-after-july-8th-fatal-shooting/

