Fargo Park District looks for input on Yunker Farm

Yunker Farm in north Fargo
Yunker Farm in north Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The site of a beloved children’s museum in Fargo is hoping to be brought back to life. The Fargo Park District is looking for ideas from the public on revamping Yunker Farm Park on the city’s north side.

The Park District has partnered with Norris Design; they are inviting community members to share their connection to Yunker Farm Park and help shape the vision for the historic park.

A public input meeting is happening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at Broadway Station, which is located at 1461 North Broadway in Fargo.

The preparation of a master plan for Yunker Farm Park will help guide future decisions and capital improvements within the park.

