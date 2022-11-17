F5 Project holds workforce and housing summit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The F5 Project held a workforce and housing summit in Moorhead, Wednesday.

The goal is to connect felons (people previously incarcerated) with potential employers and rental companies, to help line up jobs and homes.

They also do virtual job fairs with felons, while they’re still incarcerated.

“I watched a person I went to court with and spoke on his behalf and they pivoted and let him not go to prison,” says founder Adam Martin. “Yesterday was a year later. He’s started a business. He’s bought a house. He got his kids back.”

Martin says their biggest problem is housing. While employers responded to their calls, they didn’t hear back from an property owners or developers they reached out to.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.