Detroit Mountain set to open next week

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to get your skis and snowboards ready!

Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is preparing to open the slopes soon. It’s located east of Detroit Lakes, and crews are currently making snow. Staff members say a dusting of natural snow helped cool the earth and give them a head start.

Opening day scheduled for Friday, November 25th.

