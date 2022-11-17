Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Matt King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.

“The Cass County Sheriff’s Office strives to meet its mission, vision, and values, in order to provide a high level of public safety to the citizens we serve,” says Sheriff Jahner. “As an organization we expect all employees to follow these principles and work within our policy, as well as procedures, to promote professionalism, integrity, and trust. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have some of the best men and women serving in all capacities of law enforcement in this region. We will continue moving forward as an organization, serving the citizens of Cass County professionally, all the while providing a high level of public safety,” says Sheriff Jahner.

King ran against Jahner and lost in the 2022 elections.

The campaign took a turn when a group called ‘Code 4 Media’ released personnel files on a deputy that sent a nude photo to a co-worker and was disciplined under Jahner. At the time, many believed King was the person behind those leaked documents. An investigation found at least one of the people involved is reserve Deputy Ben Longlet.

King has worked in law enforcement since 2011.

