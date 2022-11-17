Car rolls off Highway 10 into Moorhead ditch

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Fire Department was dispatched for a traffic collision at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

A vehicle rolled while driving near 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East in Moorhead, which is just west of the Fry’n Pan.

There were tracks in the snow on the side of the road, and the vehicle landed upside down in the ditch in a culvert. No word on how many people were in the vehicle or whether there were any injuries.

Moorhead Fire Department closed the call at 1:07 p.m.

