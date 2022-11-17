Contests
Car rolls off Highway 10 into Moorhead ditch

Moorhead rollover on Nov. 17, 2022
Moorhead rollover on Nov. 17, 2022(Valley News Live)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Fire Department was dispatched for a traffic collision at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

A vehicle rolled while driving near 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East in Moorhead, which is just west of the Fry’n Pan.

There were tracks in the snow on the side of the road, and the vehicle landed upside down in the ditch in a culvert. No word on how many people were in the vehicle or whether there were any injuries.

Moorhead Fire Department closed the call at 1:07 p.m.

