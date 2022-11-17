Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo

A turning lane nearby was shut down due to the incident.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp.

Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby was shut down due to the incident.

Still no word on the cause, the damage or if there were any injuries. Valley News Live has a note out to fire crews and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Frost Fire
Frost Fire Park not opening this winter
DAKOTA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER CLOSES-NOVEMBER 15
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes

Latest News

BRUNSDALE PARK
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
Anthony Gant
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone at a Warroad bar
Grain bin rescue
Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin in Colgate
Detroit Mountain