Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp.

Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby was shut down due to the incident.

Still no word on the cause, the damage or if there were any injuries. Valley News Live has a note out to fire crews and is waiting to hear back.

