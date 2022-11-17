After wrapping up perfect EDC season, Sheyenne Volleyball team returns to state tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the fifth year in a row, the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs are on their way to the Class A state tournament. But according to the team:

“I feel like this year’s really different, because just with our mindset, even back in the summer in June and July, we’ve come in and we had this goal set for a long time, and we’ve held each other accountable to this goal throughout all season,” senior Khloe Brown said. “We keep reminding each other of it, and how important it is to us.”

The Mustangs went an incredible 32-2 on the season, including a perfect 22-0 in Eastern Dakota Conference play while only losing six total sets to those eastern teams. This, unsurprisingly, paints a target on them for every game going to state.

“We have to not let that get to us and focus on us and the way we are playing,” junior Isabelle Albrecht said. “And just working together as a team and focusing on the team and not what everybody else is saying.”

“We really just have to focus on the first game, the second game,” senior Reagan Bogenreif said. “Just getting those wins, hopefully. Just putting that effort in and just working all together.”

Despite those five years in a row of going to state, Sheyenne’s never won it all. So for the seniors on the squad, this will be their last chance to lead a team to the summit of long 34-match season.

“I try and keep everything positive and keep the girls up,” Brown said. “It’s volleyball, there’s plenty of mistakes, and mistakes are bound to happen. And so, being ok with that and being able to move forward from those mistakes is a really important thing that I try and let the younger girls know about.”

But despite the grind of tough games, long practices and the 192 mile road trip to Bismarck looming, the positive, supportive vibes are just as high as ever.

“We bond a lot, we bond a lot,” Bogenreif said. “And we’re just like a really close-knit family, it kinda feels like. Just getting everyone in and involved.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.