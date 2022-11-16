Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm.

“That guy was going at least 45 miles an hour,” Lee Krump said. Krump’s two daughters were on the bus at the time the car sped by. Krump’s home security camera caught the incident near the 1400 block of 4th St. N. on Monday, Nov. 14.

“Kids are unpredictable. You don’t know what they’re going to do or if they’re going to step off the curb. If those kids would have been crossing from the side of the road we’re on, we would have definitely had a different ending than we did yesterday,” Shana Ceminski, Krump’s partner said.

Two kids had just hopped on board the bus before the car blew through the stop arm. Wahpeton Public Schools Transportation Supervisor Gaber Hermes says his drivers try to “always pick up students on the right-hand side of the bus so they don’t have to cross the street” He says that’s not always possible though, which is where the real safety concern lies for drivers not paying attention.

Hermes says drivers are safe and considerate in his community, but says unfortunately, incidents like what happened Monday still happen about once a month. He says just days before the incident, he started looking into new stop arms for the four school buses that run city routes.

“More lights and the lettering is actually illuminated too,” Hermes said.

He says the bad news is, the upgrade would cost a pretty penny as each new, well-let stop arm would cost about $1,400 without installation.

The expense is one that will have to be approved by the Wahpeton school board, which could take some time. Hermes, Ceminski and Krump all agree the best solution is free and immediate, as drivers have the power to pay better attention to keep everyone safe.

“If you’ve been driving long enough, you should know if you see a bus, just slow down automatically,” Krump said.

“Every student who rides the bus is somebody’s child, somebody’s grandchild and if something happens to one, that’s a problem,” Hermes said.

North Dakota state law says those who violate bus stop arms will be fined $100 and have six points taken off their license, which puts you halfway to having your license suspended.

