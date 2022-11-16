Contests
Two facing drug-related charges in Barnes County

Authorities say the drug bust took place outside of Snoeyenbos Hall in Valley City.
(Pixabay)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - Two men are facing felony charges following a drug bust in Barnes County.

Police say they checked on a vehicle running idle for an extended period of time outside of Snoeyenbos Hall in Valley City on Oct. 22 around 2:40 a.m.

They say the officer could smell burnt marijuana. After an investigation, 19-year-old Jacob Beckman of Fargo and 19-year-old Dylan Gillpatrick of Independence, MO were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing for Beckman is set for Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. A hearing for Gillpatrick is set for Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

