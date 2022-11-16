Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘This is no good’: East Grand Forks tables voting for Ward 2 after ballot mistake

East Grand Forks City Council
East Grand Forks City Council(City of East Grand Forks)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks City Council voted this week to table the voting results for Ward 2 after a mistake was found on ballots. According to Ward 4′s councilman, Tim Johnson, Ward 4 ballots included Ward 2 voting.

This meant that people in his ward also voted for another ward’s election.

“This is no good,” said Johnson. “I’m saying that should not have been on Ward 4′s ballot to vote for Ward 2.”

Executive Assistant Megan Nelson said she will have an answer for them to what happened with the ballots at the next meeting which is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Frost Fire
Frost Fire Park not opening this winter
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors

Latest News

ND soldiers reunite with their families - November 16
ND soldiers reunite with their families - November 16
Soldiers return home to Bismarck
Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General’s Office opens investigation on Sanford and Fairview merger
Noon News November 16 - Part 1
Noon News November 16 - Part 1
Noon News November 16 - Part 2
Noon News November 16 - Part 2