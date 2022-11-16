‘This is no good’: East Grand Forks tables voting for Ward 2 after ballot mistake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks City Council voted this week to table the voting results for Ward 2 after a mistake was found on ballots. According to Ward 4′s councilman, Tim Johnson, Ward 4 ballots included Ward 2 voting.

This meant that people in his ward also voted for another ward’s election.

“This is no good,” said Johnson. “I’m saying that should not have been on Ward 4′s ballot to vote for Ward 2.”

Executive Assistant Megan Nelson said she will have an answer for them to what happened with the ballots at the next meeting which is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.

