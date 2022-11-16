Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seventy North Dakota National Guard soldiers were reunited with their families and friends on Tuesday, November 15. They returned to Bismarck on a charter flight after a nearly year-long deployment.

It was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks of Fargo were just one family eagerly awaiting the reunion.

“I don’t think words can really put together how I feel right now. I’m just overwhelmingly happy. We’ve been happy or excited all day for him to come home,” said Heidi McClintock of Fargo.

“I get to hold my kiddos again, hug my wife, and that’s the stuff I love,” said SPC Corey McClintock.

The soldiers were on duty at the southwest border. During their time there, they assisted Customs and Border Protection officers by supporting security operations.

