FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY : The chance for light snow begins overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight snowfall will shift from eastern North Dakota into the Valley and into NW Minnesota by morning. Snowfall will not be overly heavy, but since we already have fluffy snow on the ground and the wind will be strong, there will be areas of tricky travel. Cold northwest wind willl be over 25 mph with gusts over 45 at times. Thursday will be colder, too. Expect temperatures to fall from the teens in the early day into the single digits by night. Wind chills will be near zero for many through the day.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Turning very cold for the late week and weekend! After the front passes, we will see an increase in the winds. These winds will be out of the north, and they will bring colder air into our area. We will still have cloudy skies so the sun won’t help to warm us up much either. We will see lows throughout the weekend near zero and highs in the single digits and teens. This pattern will remain through the weekend as we could see a spot flurry or two, but the chance is fairly limited. The clouds will finally start to break on Sunday, but we will still see mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions, so wind chill could be an issue.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Holiday travelers can expect gradually warmer temperatures into Thanksgiving. We will see more sun on Monday. As a result, our highs will get a bit warmer. Our lows, however will still be near zero while our highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Our warm up will continue on Tuesday! While it won’t be much warm, it will be warmer. The majority of the day will be cloudy on Tuesday, but we will see the sun start to peek out by the afternoon hours. We will still see lows in the single digits or in the negatives in some places. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s. There will be a chance of areas of light mixed precipitation on Wednesday, so check back with our team regarding impacts to your holiday travel plans!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT: Areas of snow and gusty wind over 30 mph. Temperatures will slip to the low 20s overnight. Some light accumulation around an inch or so in Fargo possible by the morning commute.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Gusts to 45 mph with periods of light snow. Falling temperatures. Icy roads. Morning temp: 18 and steady. Afternoon temp: 17 and falling quickly. Total snow up to around 2″ for Fargo.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 0. High: 14.

SATURDAY: Clouds start to break and leave. Chilly. Low: 3. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Partly cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: -1. High: 20.

MONDAY: A bit of sunshine!!!. Low: 4. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a little milder temperatures. Low: 6. High: 23.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed precipitation. Low: 13. High: 27.

