Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94

Barnes County Crash
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Mohamud was eastbound on Interstate 94 when he lost control of his semi and began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver traveled south through the guard rail and continued east. The Freightliner scraped down the support pillars on the driver side and the trailer got hung up on the supports.

The driver walked away from the crash and was transported to Mercy hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released for minor bruising. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
Josephine Jacobawi
Fargo woman killed in crash remembered for infectious spirit, love for young daughter

Latest News

Barnes County Crash
World population reaches 8 billion; North Dakota mothers share about birth, support, and growing families
Car whizzes through bus stop arm down
Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder
VNL @ 6: Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder