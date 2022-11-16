Moorhead City Council approves ordinance for sale of THC products

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans are now in place for businesses that want to sell THC products in Moorhead. The city council approved the ordinance for commercial sales by a 7-1 vote on Tuesday, November 15.

The ordinance includes a $750 per year licensing fee, which can be reviewed each year and updated in the future.

On-sale liquor license holders and restaurants can also get licensed to sell THC, which the council says keeps the limitations the same that the Minnesota state statute allows.

Council member Larry Seljevold had concerns about allowing restaurants to sell THC products. He proposed an amendment and discussion about this topic followed, but it was decided not to amend the ordinance.

Samples are not allowed under this ordinance and businesses who are already selling the produts have 90 days to comply with the new regulations.

The license covers licensing and land use, but does not get into the criminal provisions. The city clerk is currently working to finalize the application document for businesses. They expect that application to be available by Friday, November 18.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.