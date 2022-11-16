MN Attorney General’s Office opens investigation on Sanford and Fairview merger

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the proposed merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, according to a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office.

“We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into the proposed transaction’s compliance with charities and nonprofit laws. We are also evaluating any possible effects on competition along with state and federal partners,” says spokesperson John Stiles.

We are told this is the only information available about the investigation at this time.

The merger was announced November 15, and the plans are set to be finalized by 2023.

Sanford’s press release said, in part, the merger would help bring higher healthcare to all of their patients in the Midwest, including those in rural areas.

