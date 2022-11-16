Contests
Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members quitting

FILE - Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of...
FILE - Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post.(AP Photo/Grant Schulte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down.

They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips.

Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration’s handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies.

Walz says he’s grateful to all the cabinet members for their years of service to the state.

