Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN

(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call.

Scanner traffic around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 indicates the airlift was called because of a rollover where someone was thrown from the vehicle and may be dealing with hypothermia.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says details are limited at this time and more information on the crash will be available later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

