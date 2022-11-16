Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN

NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call.

Scanner traffic around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 indicates the airlift was called because of a rollover where someone was thrown from the vehicle and may be dealing with hypothermia.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says details are limited at this time and more information on the crash will be available later in the day.

