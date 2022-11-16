Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Sept. 3, 2022. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart in September, has died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in a federal prison in Miami, where he was being held while awaiting trial.(Nikki Boertman | AP Photo/Nikki Boertman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at a federal prison in Miami and died despite staff attempts to administer life-saving measures.

Authorities say Patterson took a twin-engine plane Sept. 3 and circled over north Mississippi for five hours before landing safely in a field.

Authorities say a handwritten note from Patterson found aboard the plane said he was sick of living.

Patterson was indicted on federal charges including destruction of an aircraft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Frost Fire
Frost Fire Park not opening this winter
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors

Latest News

FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
Police arrested Damian Smith after he drove into a mall. Smith was experiencing a mental health...
Man arrested on multiple charges for driving van through Bemidji mall
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks about votes to hold his Senate minority leader position....
McConnell says he will be re-elected as GOP Senate leader