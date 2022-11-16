Man arrested on multiple charges for driving van through Bemidji mall

BEMIDJI , Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man who was having a mental health crisis ended up leading Bemidji police on a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a mall entrance.

According to police, a man was in a Dodge Caravan near a Sanford Walk-in Clinic at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 15.

Officers were able to find the man, who has been identified as Damian Smith. During the conversation, Smith drove the van into the doors of the Sanford walk-in clinic and then drove off.

Officers were able to set up Stop Stix which deflated the front and rear driver’s side tires.

Smith continued to drive away at speeds near 50 mph, and then entered the Paul Bunyan Mall parking lot. Smith ended up crashing into another vehicle and then rammed into the main entrance doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall.

Smith was then taken into custody and transported to Sanford Health for a mental health evaluation. He was then taken to the Beltrami County Jail and booked in numerous charges.

