Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man arrested on multiple charges for driving van through Bemidji mall

Police arrested Damian Smith after he drove into a mall. Smith was experiencing a mental health...
Police arrested Damian Smith after he drove into a mall. Smith was experiencing a mental health crisis.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI , Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man who was having a mental health crisis ended up leading Bemidji police on a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a mall entrance.

According to police, a man was in a Dodge Caravan near a Sanford Walk-in Clinic at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 15.

Officers were able to find the man, who has been identified as Damian Smith. During the conversation, Smith drove the van into the doors of the Sanford walk-in clinic and then drove off.

Officers were able to set up Stop Stix which deflated the front and rear driver’s side tires.

Smith continued to drive away at speeds near 50 mph, and then entered the Paul Bunyan Mall parking lot. Smith ended up crashing into another vehicle and then rammed into the main entrance doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall.

Smith was then taken into custody and transported to Sanford Health for a mental health evaluation. He was then taken to the Beltrami County Jail and booked in numerous charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Frost Fire
Frost Fire Park not opening this winter
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors

Latest News

ND soldiers reunite with their families - November 16
ND soldiers reunite with their families - November 16
Soldiers return home to Bismarck
Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General’s Office opens investigation on Sanford and Fairview merger
Noon News November 16 - Part 1
Noon News November 16 - Part 1