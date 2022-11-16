Contests
Local pharmacies also seeing shortage of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin

Amoxicillin
Amoxicillin(Contributed)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is yet another shortage to add to the long list impacting Americans this time it’s hitting parents of young kids.

The FDA says Amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat many bacterial infections has been in low supply for nearly three weeks with no end in sight. The shortage is impacting pharmacies in the Valley, too. The shelf of Amoxicillin at Sanford Hospital’s pharmacy is full now, but pharmacists say just last week it was completely empty.

“It comes very randomly. It doesn’t come on normal shipments like it used to,” Monte Roemmich, a Sanford Pharmacy Manager said.

Roemmich says it’s the powder form of the drug pharmacies everywhere are having a problem getting their hands on, which is what’s most commonly used to help sick kids.

“We see it most used for the ear infections or strep throat,” Roemmich said. Amoxicillin is not used for viral infections like RSV, COVID-19 or the flu.

Before the shortage, Roemmich says he guesses each Sanford pharmacy filled about 15 scripts for Amoxicillin daily.

“According to the FDA right now, there’s really no reason for the shortage,” he said.

The good news: Roemmich says there are alternatives to Amoxicillin and they’re on hand.

“They are just as effective as Amoxicillin,” he said.

Several parents tell us the shortage concerns them as we head into peak cold and flu season, and other health experts say they worry too if the decreased supply lingers through the winter. Roemmich, though, says he’s not too concerned.

“I don’t think it’s any more frustrating than any other time of the year, as patients get sick year round,” he said.

