Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire

It happened Tuesday night at 910 36th Ave. S.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly.

The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and flames in an apartment.

They say a bathroom fan malfunctioned, overheated and started a small ceiling fire. The tenant was home at the time or the fire and was able to use a fire extinguisher to put it out.

