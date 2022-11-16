First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Blowing Snow

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The chance for light snow continues into Wednesday. This chance, however, will be spotty at best so who sees flakes will be a bit of the luck of the draw. A cold front will also start to move through the Valley on Wednesday morning. This front will bring a line of snow with it. As we move throughout the day, the line will lose its organization. As a result, the snow will become more scattered. It will continue to impact our area through Thursday morning meaning that we will continue seeing scattered light snow through Thursday. With the cold front, our temperatures will fall to near zero. We will see temps in the single digits and 10s to start the day and we will warm up to the 10s and 20s on Wednesday. Thursday will be colder. Our lows will be in the single digits and low teens, though temps below zero are definitely possible in our northwestern counties. Highs won’t be much warmer as most will see afternoon temps in the teens.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: After the front passes, we will see an increase in the winds. These winds will be out of the north, and they will bring colder air into our area. We will still have cloudy skies so the sun won’t help to warm us up much either. We will see lows throughout the weekend near zero and highs in the single digits and teens. This pattern will remain through the weekend as we could see a spot flurry or two, but the chance is fairly limited. The clouds will finally start to break on Sunday, but we will still see mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions, so wind chill could be an issue.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will see more sun on Monday. As a result, our highs will get a bit warmer. Our lows, however will still be near zero while our highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Our warm up will continue on Tuesday! While it won’t be much warm, it will be warmer. The majority of the day will be cloudy on Tuesday, but we will see the sun start to peek out by the afternoon hours. We will still see lows in the single digits or in the negatives in some places. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. PM flurries. High: 19.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds and blowing snow. Low: 8. High: 15.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 0. High: 11.

SATURDAY: Clouds start to break and leave. Chilly. Low: -1. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Partly cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: -6. High: 12.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 0. High: 17.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with Sun in the afternoon. Low: 6. High: 23.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.