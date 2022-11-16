Fargo InFocus: 52% of downtown complete or in progress

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo is getting additional help, as they move forward with plans in the downtown area.

The urban planning company, Interface Studio, was hired about five years ago to help them come up with a plan. The company was re-hired to do a deep dive into how it’s been going.

On Tuesday, they said about 52% of downtown Fargo is in progress or complete.

They praised projects like Broadway Square and say downtown is growing, with about 4,100 people. However, they say there is a long way to go when it comes to the homeless population and including Moorhead in the mix to create one big downtown area.

“I think it’s really important that we all acknowledge that great downtowns don’t happen by accident,” Scott Page with Interface Studio said. “They are always the product of good planning, focused implementation, all of those key partners moving in the same direction.”

Page added properly staffing the Downtown Community Partnership will play a huge role in getting the work done.

