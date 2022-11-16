“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way.

Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.

“I want everybody to taste this, especially for those who have never left the United States. You know, you get to taste a little bit of the island here at home,” owner Yessica Keck said.

Keck started Mi Barrio nearly three years ago as a pop-up tent in a local grocery store parking lot before eventually upgrading to a food truck that traveled across the Fargo-Moorhead community. She says she wants to thank her customers for making her dream of a full kitchen and seating area a reality.

“Food in the Dominican Republic is really special and North Dakota needed that,” Keck said.

If you’ve never ate at her shop before, Keck says in the Dominican, main dishes are plantain based and hearty with lots of color.

“We don’t eat that much meat,” she said. “Avocados, tomatoes, peppers, homemade vinaigrette. No processed stuff. We try to avoid them as much as we can,” she said.

The new location is bringing new menu items to Mi Barrio, Keck says, as they want to cater to those playing Bingo, as well as serve their main dishes. For Bingo-goers, Keck says they plan to serve items like egg salad sandwiches, chicken strips, hot dogs and hamburgers. Their regular, Carribean-inspired menu will be available for those playing at Big Top Bingo, too, but Keck says it’s not as finger-food friendly.

“‘Mi Barrio’ means ‘my neighborhood.’ So, this is ‘your neighborhood’ Dominican cuisine,” Keck smiled.

Mi Barrio will be closed on Mondays, and open Tuesday-Sunday 11-2 p.m., and will re-open 5-9 p.m. for dinner. You can stay updated on their hours and any special events on their Facebook page.

