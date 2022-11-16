Contests
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo

Future location of Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf
Future location of Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website.

Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks in the Northport Shopping Center at 2700 Broadway North. They also have limited spots available for league starting in January 2023.

This will be the first facility of its kind on the northside of the metro area. All of the indoor golf simulation facilities in Fargo and West Fargo are on the southside of town, as is The Clubhouse in Moorhead.

The Dogleg North website says it will feature four ultra high definition golf simulators and two shuffleputts; that’s also where you can check out the course list and learn more.

